An annual conference hosted by BJU Seminary
Have you ever had a friend who is held captive to drugs, alcohol, pornography, eating disorders, or other destructive behaviors? Do you or your friend struggle with an enslaving habit?
What does the Bible say about gaining victory over these harmful habits? This year’s CoRE Conference will provide you with biblical answers to address the real needs of people who feel that they have no hope.
$75/person or couple
Free
The conference is hosted by BJU Seminary on the campus of Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
1700 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC 29614
There are several options for purchasing meals on campus including Chick-fil-A and Papa John’s as well as the university dining common. Or you’ll find many restaurants close by.
Coming from out of town? You’ll find a variety of local hotels that offer a special BJU rate. Check out these hotels.
Email or call (864) 242–5100 ext. 4209