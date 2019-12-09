An annual conference hosted by BJU Seminary

March 9–10

Have you ever had a friend who is held captive to drugs, alcohol, pornography, eating disorders, or other destructive behaviors? Do you or your friend struggle with an enslaving habit?

What does the Bible say about gaining victory over these harmful habits? This year’s CoRE Conference will provide you with biblical answers to address the real needs of people who feel that they have no hope.

Featured Speakers

John Street

Mark Shaw

Julie Lowe

Jim Berg

Featured Breakout Sessions

  • Biblical Help for Those Who Self-harm
  • Addicted to Appearance: The Struggle with Body Image and Identity
  • Divine Intervention: Hope and Help for Families of Addicts
  • Addicted to Social Media: Helping Parents and Youth Climb Back Out
  • Biblical Help for Those Who Struggle With Eating Disorders
  • Anxiety in Kids and Teens
Pricing

General Public

$75/person or couple

BJU Students, Faculty/Staff

Free

Location & Directions

The conference is hosted by BJU Seminary on the campus of Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.

1700 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC 29614

Accommodations

Food

There are several options for purchasing meals on campus including Chick-fil-A and Papa John’s as well as the university dining common. Or you’ll find many restaurants close by.

Hotels

Coming from out of town? You’ll find a variety of local hotels that offer a special BJU rate. Check out these hotels.

Questions?

Email or call (864) 242–5100 ext. 4209